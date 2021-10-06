The Museum of Ashe County History will hold its Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Jefferson.
Special speakers will be Don Long, Museum Curator, speaking on "The History of the Museum," and Mark Beck, Owner of the Old Hotel in West Jefferson, speaking on "The History and Renovations of the Old Hotel."
All Museum members and the general public are encouraged and invited to attend this informative meeting. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, call the Museum of Ashe County History at (336) 846-1904.
