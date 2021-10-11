TAYLORSVILLE —The Hiddenite Center is pleased to bring the JAM Music program back to our slate of classes.
Register now for the JAM Music classes on Tuesday afternoons from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. Traditional “group style” instruction is offered in guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin and bass for both children and adults. Loaner instruments are provided to JAM students at no charge based on available inventory.
Class cost is $30 for the six week series or $5 per class. Call now to join the series in progress for just $5 a class and see what the buzz is about! For information or to register for the classes, please call (828) 632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org. Class size allows social distancing with safety protocol in place.
The Junior Appalachian Musicians or JAM program at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center began in 2016 . The class meets on the porch of the Educational Complex at 70 Sulphur Springs Road, in Hiddenite as weather permits and otherwise in the multi-purpose space of the building. Robbie Herman is instructor for the Alexander JAM program. Herman has a genuine love for the preservation of this musical heritage of traditional Appalachian style music.
