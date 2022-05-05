Nannie Lee Tucker

Ms.Graveside services will be held on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Tucker-Austin Family Cemetery with Rev. Jeffrey Bumgarner officiating.
Ms. Tucker was born in Ashe County on December 25, 1931 to the late James and Cleo Jean Shepherd Tucker. In her younger days, she enjoyed country music and going dancing. Later in life, she crocheted baby caps for Watauga Medical Center for newborn babies. She was an artist and enjoyed painting mountain scenes. She was a loving mother and grandmother, she will be greatly missed.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jim Roe Tucker; and a granddaughter, Candace Bare.
She is survived by four sons, James Michael Bare, of Laurel Springs, Victor Bare of China Grove, Alan Bare (Sharon), of Virginia and Johnny Bare (Marina), of Salisbury; a daughter, Linda Watson (Lex), of Georgia; a brother, Don Tucker (Carol), of Laurel Springs; a sister, Mae Robbins, of Boone; fourteen grandchildren, Victor Bare, Jr., Mark Bare, Ashley Bare, Alex Bare, Christine Bare, James M Bare (My), Brent Bare (Shannon), Elyse Watson, Nicholas Watson, Jacob Watson, Sarah Bare, Johnny Bare, Matthew Morgan (Natalie) and Jesse Morgan (Natalie); ten great-grandchildren, Junior Bare, Summer Bare, Emery Bare, Caleb Garmon, Kailey Garmon, Khang Bare, Bryson Bare, Braxton Bare, Brayden Bare, and Mercedes Hunter also survive.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home, Inc. is is charge of these arrangements.
