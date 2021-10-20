Natalie Elaine Severt Stuart, 58, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Wilkes Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Stuart was born September 24, 1963 in Watauga County to the late Leonard and Nancy Barr Severt. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her sister, Angela Chrisenberry.
Graveside services were held at 3:00 pm Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the West Jefferson City Cemetery by Rev. Will Hayward. Mrs. Stuart lay in state from 12:00 – 2:00 pm Saturday, October 16th at Badger Funeral Home
Mrs. Stuart is survived by her husband, Norman Stuart; daughter, Whitney Landwehrmann and husband T. J. of West Jefferson; son, Tyler Stuart and wife, Hannah, of West Jefferson and grandchild, Theory Wrenn Landwehrmann; one niece and one nephew also survive.
Memorials may be made to Ashe County Children’s Endowment, 1400 Mt. Jefferson Rd., Suite 7, Box 135, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
