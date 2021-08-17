The National Christmas Tree Association hosted the 2021 National Christmas Tree and Wreath contest in conjunction with the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association summer meeting Aug. 6, at Shatley Farms, in Jefferson.
The 2021 and 2022 Grand Champion and Reserve Champion growers were selected. These growers will continue the 56-year tradition of delivering farm-grown Christmas trees to the White House (Grand Champion growers) and Vice President’s Residence (Reserve Champion growers). The huge amount of publicity for farm-grown Christmas trees generated by this high-profile NCTA program is priceless to our industry. Champion and Reserve Champion Decorated and Undecorated wreaths were also selected at the contest. The contest entries were all excellent giving the NCTA members in attendance a good offering to choose among with their votes. The following winners were selected:
2021 Grand Champion Grower
Rusty & Beau Estes, Peak Farms, Jefferson, NC
Fraser Fir
2021 Reserve Grand Champion GrowerChuck Berry, Berry’s Tree Farm, Covington, GA
Leyland Cypress
2022 Grand Champion Grower
Paul and Sharon Shealer, Evergreen Acres Tree Farm Auburn, PA
Douglas Fir
2022 Reserve Grand Champion Grower
Alex Church & Amber Scott, Cline Church Nursery, Inc. Fleetwood, NC
Spruce
￼Grand Champion Decorated Wreath
Joe Freeman, Mistletoe Meadows, Laurel Springs, NC
Reserve Champion Decorated Wreath
Glenn & Jay Bustard, Bustards Christmas Trees Lansdale, PA
￼￼Grand Champion Undecorated Wreath
Gary Hague, Hague’s Christmas Trees, Hatfield, PA. For more information contact Tim O’Connor (800) 975-5920 Ext 703 (voice) (303) 229-9198 (direct) tim@realchristmastrees.org
ABOUT NCTA
The National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA) was founded in 1955, it is the national trade association and advocacy organization for the farm-grown Christmas tree industry leading its public policy/governmental affairs and serving as the “voice of the industry” with the media. NCTA represents hundreds of active member farms, 38 state and regional associations, and more than 4,000 affiliated businesses that grow and sell Christmas trees or provide related services. To learn more about the NCTA, visit www.realchristmastrees.org, or call (800) 975-5920.
