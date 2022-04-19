JEFFERSON - The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, in partnership with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Ashe County Center, will host a Pesticide Collection Day for residents in Ashe and surrounding counties.
The collection event will be April 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Agriculture Service Center, located at 134 Law Enforcement Drive in Jefferson.
Pesticides must be labeled in original container. For liquid pesticide containers
larger than five gallons or for unlabeled pesticides, please contact NC Cooperative Extension, Ashe County Center prior to the collection event. Gas cylinders will not be accepted.
Don't miss this great opportunity. For more information contact the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Ashe County Center at (336) 846-5850.
