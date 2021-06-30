WEST JEFFERSON — Access to broadband internet, teacher’s salaries and affordable childcare were all topics of discussion during a special town hall meeting held by NC Sen. Jeff Jackson on the afternoon of June 27, in West Jefferson — part of Jackson’s 100 town halls, 100 counties, in 100 days campaign.
Jackson is currently one of eight Democratic candidates making a run for the U.S. Senate in 2022, following the announcement by Republican Sen. Richard Burr that he would not be seeking reelection.
At 1:30 p.m. Jackson spoke to a crowd of around 50 people in West Jefferson’s Town Park, where he answered questions from crowd and gave Ashe County residents the opportunity voice their concerns.
“Showing up and listening — is, I think — a different approach than folks in Ashe County are used to from federal officials,” Jackson said. “Folks in counties like Ashe keep telling me that they’re used to being forgotten and overlooked. So, we’re going to put them front and center in our campaign.”
During the Q&A, session some members of crowd raised concerns about attracting better paying jobs to rural areas, new legislation that may decide how racism and diversity are taught in schools, and our nation’s current immigration policies.
Addressing the public’s questions, Jackson stressed the importance of bringing broadband internet to rural communities in order to attract industry, likened the current state of the country’s immigration policy “to a car that had gone too long without an oil change” and stated that many legislators opposed to diversity centered discourse such as Critical Race Theory probably couldn’t even tell you what it is.
During his talk, Jackson also explained to the crowd that his campaign would not be accepting any corporate PAC money, noting that accepting corporate money diminishes trust between representatives and their constituents. Instead, Jackson’s campaign is more center on localization. Throughout his 100 county campaign, the 38-year-old state legislator from Charlotte has had the opportunity to hear individuals from all walks of life speak on issues effecting their region of the state. According to Jackson, this information is key to forming a legislative agenda later down the road.
“It’s about telling them upfront, ‘I’m not asking for your support, I’m here to earn it.’ This campaign is trying to be a shock of good faith to the system. Everyone is deeply cynical about politicians and they have every right to be,” Jackson said, regarding individuals who may view his campaign with a partisan slant. “What would you do if you wanted to rebuild some credibility with folks irrespective of political party? You would come to Ashe and you would invite everyone to come and talk to you and that would be the beginning. Then you take what you hear and you use it to build a agenda that actually reflects this part of the state. Again, that’s not rocket science, but it’s a totally different approach. And if I can do that, if I can make this campaign as local as possible then I think it will give people pause. I think it will give them a reason to branch out of their partisan path and see that we’re doing something genuinely different.”
According to his biography, Jackson enlisted in the military following the 9/11 attacks, serving a one-year deployment in Afghanistan with the Army National Guard. Jackson is still serving as a captain in the National Guard and is currently in his 18th year of service.
Jackson attended law school at UNC-Chapel Hill with help from the G.I. bill, before serving as the assistant district attorney in Gaston County. In 2014, Jackson became the second youngest senator in the North Carolina Senate.
When asked what we can do to help heal the nation following the 2020 election cycle Jackson suggested rallying around principles such as honesty and decency.
“I think we unite behind basic principles like honesty and decency,” Jackson said. “The idea is that these are very basic principles that we should be able to agree on. And if there are politicians who grossly violate principles such as honesty and decency they don’t get unity, they get accountability. Because unity is really important, but so is accountability.”
To learn more about Sen. Jackson and his 100 county town hall campaign visit www.jeffjacksonnc.com/.
The 2022 General Election takes place Nov. 8.
