WARRENSVILLE -- The North Carolina Department of Transportation has shared a project proposal that would add two roundabouts and replace two bridges on NC Highway 88 between Smethport and the NC Highway 194 intersection in Warrensville.
The first roundabout would replace the intersection of Highway 88 and Highway 194 in Smethport. The second roundabout would replace the intersection at Highway 88, Highway 194 and Northwest School Road in Warrensville. The roundabouts would be a single lane but would include a truck lane to handle larger vehicles.
Other parts of the project would include replacing two bridges that cross Buffalo Creek on Highway 88. The first bridge would be near Dollar’s Carhartt Store north of Buffalo Road and the second bridge would be near Eller & Sons Auto Repair north of Stanley Road.
Parts of the road between Smethport and Warrensville would be “realigned” to remove or soften curves, according to the NCDOT. The project includes improvements to Claybank Road/Smethport Drive, a realignment of the Buffalo Road/Elliott Road intersection and an extension of Stanley Road to be realigned with Highway 88.
As part of the construction work, the roadway would be widened and include five-foot paved shoulders for pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
The DOT estimates the total cost of his project will be $72.7 million. Construction costs are estimated at $44.6 million, right of way acquisition costs are estimated at $25 million and utility relocation costs are estimated at $3.1 million.
If the project is approved, the required environmental impact study could begin as early as July of this year and right of way land acquisitions beginning in October. Construction could begin as early as June of 2024. These dates are all subject to change.
Public comments are currently being accepted by the NCDOT through April 15. You can share your input online via the NCDOT website, through email at Smethport-Warrensville@PublicInput.com or by phone at 984-205-6615, project code 4673.
