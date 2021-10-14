ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County Wildlife Club, in conjunction with the NCWRC, has graciously decided to host a youth hunt for the 2021 deer season.
Youth hunters must have valid hunter safety certification and must be accompanied by an adult licensed hunter at all times. All hunting regulations apply. Drawing for spots for the hunt will take place on Nov. 13. Those selected will be notified via phone after they have been drawn.
- Ages 12-17
- Scouting/Set up day and safety talk Nov 27. (All hunters and chaperones must attend.)
- Hunt day Dec. 4
- Each youth must have Hunter Safety certification and have a Big Game Harvest Report Card. (Ages 16-17 must have proper hunting license as well.)
- Each youth must be accompanied by an adult chaperone who is properly licensed.
To sign up or for more info, contact Senior Wildlife Officer Aaron Cronk via email at aaron.cronk@ncwildlife.org
