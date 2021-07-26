Nell Cross Baldwin, 101, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Baldwin was born September 23, 1919 in Fairfax, VA to the late William and Eunice Allder Cross. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ed Lincoln Baldwin, sons, Harold and Edward Baldwin, three brothers and two sisters. Mrs. Baldwin was a member of Tuckerdale Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her garden and quilting.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Julian Owen and Rev. Lloyd Day. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens by Rev. Larry Shepherd. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm prior to the service at Badger Funeral Home.
Mrs. Baldwin is survived by: one son: Wayne Baldwin of Lansing, six daughters, Jean Key of Lansing, Mildred Blevins of Greensboro, Linda Stevens of Greensboro, Darlene Griffitts of Lansing, Lois Ham of West Jefferson and Beverly Poe of Todd; 20 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
