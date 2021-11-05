New River Brewing, an award-winning craft brewery in West Jefferson is proud to announce the release of its most recent offering in fundraising support of national and local organizations.
On Thursday, Nov. 11, the brewery will release a hazy IPA called 11Eleven11 at both of our West Jefferson locations.
This is an imperial hazy IPA with a unique hop blend from Yakima Chief Hops. Each year YCH partners with a different nonprofit organization, allowing YCH to give back to the men and women that have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. This year, YCH will be making a charitable donation to K9s For Warriors, whose mission is to provide highly trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injury, and/or Military Sexual Trauma.
In addition to this terrific organization, we are donating $1 per pint to our local VFW post #7946. This is in honor of our grandfather, father, and father-in-law William “Jerry” Jeremiah.
Jeremiah courageously served in WWII in Europe and in his senior years was a member of the VFW, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and tirelessly advocated for veterans benefits for men and women living in Ashe and surrounding counties.
For more information about this fundraiser, contact New River Brewing at (336) 846-2739.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.