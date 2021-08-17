WEST JEFFERSON — Join New River Conservancy on Aug. 28, for a float down the New River followed by complimentary lunch, drinks, and door prizes. Adults $15, kids under 12 $10, registration required.
Registration closes on Aug. 24, to reserve your spot visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfkyMDJ2W0TdF-6mMkCODKiGSEtJi_OejUOTbT2Nwla0GHJWg/viewform
Participants are encouraged to bring their own canoes, kayaks, or tubes. If you do not have your own boat, our friends at Zaloo’s Canoes Kayaks and Tubes will provide you one for free.
If you cannot make it to the float on Aug. 28, you can still enter our raffle for your chance to win a Wanderer Helmet from Sweet Protection, a seaplane ride over Claytor Lake and the New River, or a jet boat ride through the New River Gorge. Raffle winners will be announced on Aug. 28, but you do not have to be present to win. To purchase tickets visit, www.newriverconservancy.org/store/p/splash-for-the-cash-float
Learn more at www.newriverconservancy.org/splash
Event Information:
Participants will meet on Aug. 28, at Zaloo’s Canoes Kayaks and Tubes at 9:45 a.m., before departing for the float around 10:00 a.m.
￼￼We will float from Zaloo’s Canoes Kayaks and Tubes to New River State Park Wagoner Access, arriving around 12:30 p.m. Zaloo’s will then shuttle participants back to Zaloo’s Canoes Kayaks & Tubes for complimentary lunch, drinks, and door prizes.
For more information contact Summer Rich, Communications Director for the New River conservancy at (336) 846-6267 ext. 324 or by email at summer@newriverconservancy.org
2021 Paddle Sponsors include: The Hotel Tavern and Waters Edge on the New, and Community Sponsors WKSK - 580 The Farm, Boondocks Brewing, and Global Manufacturing for their contributions. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
New River Conservancy would like to thank their 2021 Premium Sponsors: Sharpe Falls Power, Buckeye Advisors, River Ridge Land & Cattle Company, and Zaloo’s Canoes Kayaks & Tubes. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
