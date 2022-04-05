ASHE COUNTY -- “Soil and Water Yours for Life” was the theme for this year’s Soil and Water Conservation District’s Poster and Essay Contest.
New River SWCD’s Environmental Educator Jessica Hodgson worked with students to help them understand the theme better and explained that without soil and water, there would be no life…. for anything. Everything that we have in the end comes from soil and water. Whether it’s your house, transportation, food, cell phones, clothing, shoes, etc., it all is made of soil and water either directly or indirectly.
BMP (Best Management Practices) and other conservation methods were discussed in ways to protect and enhance our soil and water.
After the discussion of the theme, gears began turning in student’s heads on how to creatively exhibit the theme on paper. These contests are offered annually to students through New River SWCD. The poster contest is open to third through sixth grade, and the Essay contest is open to sixth graders only. Cash prizes and other awards are given to students as they advance in District, Area, and/or State Competitions.
Many students participated in the Essay and Poster Contest, but only one poster and essay from each grade per school is submitted to the District Competition, where the three schools then compete against each other.
The winners at the District Poster Competition were:
Third Grade - Stella Lipscomb (First place in District),
Fourth Grade - Grade Sophie Shoemake (First place in District)
Fifth Grade - Emmaleana Roberts (First place in District)
Sixth Grade - Rylee Potter (First place in District), Stacey Roberts (Second Place in District). Tucker Miller won first place in District for the Essay Contest.
The first place winners in the district went on to compete against 12 other counties at the Area Competition on March 10, and New River SWCD had two first place winners at the Area Competition. They will move on to the State Competition.
Winners at the Area Competition were:
Third Grade Poster Contest - Stella Lipscomb (Third place in Area)
Fourth Grade Poster Contest - Sophie Shoemake (First place in Area)
Fifth Grade Poster Contest - Emmaleana Roberts (Honorable Mention)
Sixth Grade Poster Contest - Rylee Potter (First Place in Area),
Sixth Grade Essay Contest - Tucker Miller (Honorable Mention).
New River SWCD hosted a drive thru awards night for students on Tuesday, March 29 from 5-6 p.m. Students were eagerly greeted as they pulled up by New River’s staff, Blue Ridge Elementary School staff Joallen Lowder, Tonya Denny, and Elizabeth Hatch, and Superintendent Eisa Cox. Students picked up their awards and a goody bag from New River SWCD which included delicious cookies from Sweet and Savory. New River SWCD staff and supervisors are so proud of all the students that participated in the contest this year. Students work very hard on completing these contests, and New River SWCD congratulates all of you!
