New River State Park will host a fly fishing program at the park's Wagoner Access on Saturday, June 5 beginning at 10:00 a.m.
The program is presented by Wagoner Access Campground host, Tom Kellner. Kellner is a long time, avid fly fisherman and Pisgah Trout Unlimited member who has done presentations in the past. Participants can learn about fly casting techniques, basic equipment and more. Those interested must call the Wagoner Access Office at (336) 982-5817 and make a reservation. Individuals are asked to leave a message if there is no answer. There will be a limit of seven persons per session and participants must be no younger than 8-years-old. New River State Park's Wagoner Access is located at 1477 Wagoner Access Road in Jefferson.
