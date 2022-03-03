TAMPA BAY -- The 46th Sentinel-class cutter, CGC John Scheuerman, was commissioned in Florida on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in the Port of Tampa.
Seaman 1st Class John Scheuerman was a native of Toledo, Ohio, and served in the United States Coast Guard Reserves during World War II from Oct. 16, 1942 to Sept. 9, 1943.
Scheuerman was awarded the U.S. Coast Guard Silver Star and a Purple Heart posthumously after his heroic efforts during the Allied invasion of Italy on Sep. 9, 1943. Scheuerman was aboard the U.S.S. LCI (L) 319 when he manned an anti aircraft gun on the ship and fired at an enemy aircraft in the Gulf of Salerno as troops stormed the beach. Scheuerman was killed when the aircraft returned fire at the ship.
After his death, Scheuerman’s mother (Rose), sister (Marilyn) and niece (Nancy Downing) moved to Ashe County to the Fleetwood community and lived on Railroad Grade Road. Nancy and her husband, Tom Vannoy, still reside in Fleetwood. Both of them graduated from Beaver Creek High School.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command, the CGC John Scheuerman is the 46th Sentinel-class fast response cutter and the fifth of six fast response cutters to be homeported in Manama, Bahrain. The new cutters will be replacing the aging 110-foot Island-class patrol boats that were built 30 years ago.
“This is an exciting time for each member of the crew,” said Lieutenant Trent Moon during the commissioning ceremony. “We’re honored to be a part of this historical day and look forward to our upcoming transit to Bahrain and continuing the legacy of the ship’s namesake.”
Admiral Karl Schultz, the commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, presided over the ceremony for the CGC John Scheuerman.
The CGC John Scheuerman will travel to Washington D.C. on March 21 before embarking on its mission to Bahrain.
