Norma Marlene Rathman Weaver, 79, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Margate Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Weaver was born on March 1, 1941 in Ephrata, Pennsylvania to Mable Rathman Dorsey. She was preceded in death by her mother; her husband, Earl Weaver; one brother, James Dorsey; one sister, Claire Dorsey.
Mrs. Weaver was a hard worker, a sports fan, and enjoyed gospel music. She was an Elvis Presley fan and visited Graceland several times. She enjoyed spending time with her dog, Sophie. She was a wonderful Mom and caregiver for her son Kevin.
Mrs. Weaver is survived by one daughter, Kim Howe of Columbus, Ohio; one son, Kevin “Burt” Howe of West Jefferson; and one brother, Robert Dorsey of Pennsylvania.
A gathering of remembrance will be held from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ashe Humane Society, P.O. Box 1776, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Weaver’s arrangements.
