Norman Joe Brown, 54 of Saltillo, Mississippi, died Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Mr. Brown was born in Mountain City, Tennessee on Saturday, July 4, 1965 to Millard Joe and Edith Ann Spencer Brown. Norman was preceded in death by his father.
He liked to golf, fish and fly model planes. Norman enjoyed working as an air traffic controller; he also served in the United States Air Force. Mr. Brown will be remembered as a family man that was willing to give anyone the shirt off his back.
Mr. Brown is survived by his daughter, Nicole Rene Brown of Long Beach, MS; son, Ryan Spencer Brown of Saltillo, MS; his mother, Edith Ann Brown of Lansing; and one sister, Anita Gail Poplin of Lansing.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Julian Owen and the Rev. Lloyd Day. Burial will follow in the Haw Orchard Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at Badger Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Haw Orchard Cemetery Fund, c/o Karen Parsons, PO Box 162, Lansing, NC 28643 or to the Lansing Volunteer Fire Department (Helton Sub Station), PO Box 176, Lansing, NC 28694
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
