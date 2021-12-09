RALEIGH — The North Carolina Supreme Court has suspended filing for all offices and moved the March 8 primary has been moved to May 17, according to Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder.
For any candidate whose filing has been accepted by the State Board of Elections or any county board of elections, that candidate “will be deemed to have filed for the same office” in the May primary, subject to any court rulings that would impact that candidate’s eligibility, according to the Supreme Court order.
Those candidates would be able to withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period. Any individual who withdraws their candidacy is free to file for any other office for which they are eligible during the reopened filing period, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
The state board said dates for a new filing period have not been set. Candidate filing had begun on Dec. 6 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds for state- and federal-level contests and at all 100 county boards of elections for local contests. As of Wednesday evening, more than 1,400 candidates had filed statewide.
The full order can be found at drive.google.com/file/d/1wf8zKXz_DbZ7vyOVGtkXTJTkre72o0F-/view?usp=sharing.
Three days into the filing period, 14 community members filed to run for local office.
A list of candidates who had filed before the suspension can be found at www.wataugademocrat.com/news/local/north-carolina-supreme-court-suspends-filing-for-all-offices-2022-primary-moved-back/article_3334c21d-16fc-5161-b4f9-0d8ae71df761.html.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
