HAYS — The Ashe County High School JV and Varsity ladies basketball teams took a trip to North Wilkes High School on Jan. 25, bringing home both a victory and a loss.
The JV girls took lead over the Vikings as they remained in control of the scoreboard for the majority of the game and never looked back. With the final buzzer, the Huskies lead 49-17.
Varsity had been rebuilding their strength following a two week break due to COVID-19. However, they were unable to take a win against the Vikings. North Wilkes took an 11 point lead, ending the game 62-51.
The girls will hit the court once again on Feb. 2 against Starmount at 5 p.m.
