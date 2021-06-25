WEST JEFFERSON — The roadwork which began earlier this month along West Jefferson's Jefferson avenue is set to be complete — weather permitting — by the 4th of July holiday, town officials said.
According to West Jefferson's Town Manager Brantley Price, the NCDOT should finish the section of road from McDonalds to ABC store today, June 25. The DOT will then begin paving downtown Sunday night (June 27) and should be finished by that following Wednesday night.
All roadwork should be complete in time for the July 4 weekend, if the weather cooperates.
The Ashe Post & Times will update this story as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.