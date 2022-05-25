TODD - Runners from all across the southeast made their way to Todd for the New River Marathon on May 14. A total of 133 runners competed in the marathon while 193 runners took part in the half-marathon and 127 runners competed in the 5K event.
George Darden, 47, of Marietta, Georgia, won the marathon in a time of 2:45:34. James Randolph, 25, of Charlotte was second with a time of 2:48:14 and Eli Roberson, 29, of Stuart, Virginia, was third with a time of 2:51:49.
Natalie Taylor, 50, of Raleigh had the fastest time among female competitors as she crossed the finish line in 3:44:53, which was good enough for 20th best overall.
In the half marathon, Ethan Turner, 18, of Boone finished first overall in a time of 1:14:23. Brad Mankus, 18, of Mooresville was second in 1:24:18 and Joseph McCaffrey, 42, of Durham was third with a final time of 1:30:54. Jamie Hollen, 32, of Raleigh was the fastest female participant in the half marathon. She finished 10th overall with a time of 1:40:58.
In the 5K run, Jakob Sjostrand, 34, of Blowing Rock had the top time of 20:55. Andrew Nicholson, 31, of Jefferson was second with a time of 21:56 and James Parsons, 33, of Jefferson was third with a finishing time of 24:21. Gianna Waddell, 14, of Huntersville had the fastest time among female competitors, crossing the finish line in 27:00.
