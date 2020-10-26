Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Scott Taylor, 77, of Todd, N.C., passed away Monday morning, October 19, 2020 at her home, after battling ALS for three years.
A Memorial Service will be held at Zion United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm. The family will be at the church two hours prior to the memorial service.
Mrs. Taylor was born in Ashe County on July 18, 1943 to the late Raymond and Faye Grace Scott. Pat worked as a Bank Teller at Northwestern and First Union Banks in Ashe County. Pat was a member of Zion United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She blessed everyone she met with a smile. Pat was a devoted wife, mother and "Mamaw" who knew no limits to the amount of love she gave to her family. She was an incredible cook, an avid reader and loved traveling. But her happy spot was having her feet in the sand watching the grandkids dig holes and build castles at the beach. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; she will be missed by all.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, William Junior Howell; two sisters, Gilda Reid and Ruth Allen Greer.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband, Jim Taylor, of 58 years of marriage; two sons, Greg Taylor and wife, Sandy, of Greenville, South Carolina, and Eric Taylor and wife, Carrie, of Cary, North Carolina; five grandsons, Joshua and wife Lauren, of Greenville, SC, Jon Taylor of Greenville, SC, Benjamin Taylor, of Cary, NC, Jackson Taylor of Greenville, SC, and Luke Taylor of Cary, NC; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, c/o Jim Taylor, 580 Grant Houck Road, Todd, NC 28684 or Caldwell Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
You may give the family your condolence at our website boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
