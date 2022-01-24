Mr. Paul Raymond Brown, 85, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Thursday evening, January 20, 2022 at his home.
Private funeral services will be held at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Elledge officiating. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the funeral service.
Mr. Brown was born in Ashe County on December 19, 1936 to the late Dewey and Ava Lee Jones Brown. He worked as a telephone installer until 1989; then he went out on his on to privately installed phones. He enjoyed rabbit hunting and riding and traveling on his Harley-Davidson. Paul and Patsy traveled with Christian tour to all states but Hawaii. He was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather. He will be truly missed.
He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Joe Brown, J.C. Brown, Leonard Brown and Robert Brown; a sister, Emma Lou Caudill.
Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, of 66 years, Patsy Hill Brown; two sons, Ricky Brown (Nancy), of West Jefferson and Jimmy Brown (Alisa), of West Jefferson; a brother, Herbert Brown (Eloise), of Winston-Salem; four grandchildren, Trent Brown, of Millers Creek, Ashley Brown, of West Jefferson, Nathan Brown (Chasity), of North Wilkesboro and Josh Brown (Hunter), of Laurel Springs; seven great-grandchildren, Hayley Brown, Jacob Brown, Chloe, Brown, Oaklyn Brown, Salem Brown, Tatum Brown and Meridy Brown; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family respectfully requests no food or flowers please!
Memorials may be made to: Brenner Children’s Hospital c/o Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, office of Philanthropy, PO Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021. (Please write Children’s Cancer Fund in the memo area of your check)
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
