Peggy Stanley Campbell, 73 of Creston, N.C., passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Campbell was born in Ashe County on June 17, 1948 to the late R.H. and Dorothy Daughtry Stanley. She enjoyed watching TV, spending time with her grandchildren and going on vacation with as a family. Peggy retired from United Chemi-con after 47 years.
Mrs. Campbell is survived by her husband David Campbell; two daughters, Mendy Day and husband Marvin of West Jefferson and Amanda Finley and husband Justin of Lansing; one brother, Roger Stanley of Mountain City, TN; four grandchildren, Tyler Day, Tanner Day, Grayson Finley, Gracie Finley; two great-grandchildren, Kenlie Day and Chloe Day; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by Rev. Jim Francis, Rev. Jimmy Williams and Elder Lundy Finley. Burial will follow in the Dixon-Testerman Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm prior to the service Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Campbell's arrangements.
