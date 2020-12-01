Peter Harlan Avery, better known as Pete, 80 of Jefferson, N.C., died Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Avery was born September 2, 1940 in Massachusetts to the late Burton and Barbara Goodwin Avery. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Phillips Avery.
Pete was a member of the Massachusetts Army National Guard. He worked for his grandfather in rural Massachusetts in his pallet shop, home delivered Bond Bread and he also delivered propane gas. He moved to North Carolina and worked at Sprague Electric and later at Gates Rubber Company where he retired. After retirement he worked at his favorite place, Mountain Aire Golf Course. Pete was a member of Jefferson United Methodist Church. His favorite pastimes were landscaping, gardening and squirrel watching. He was an avid history buff.
Services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Avery is survived by, one son, Allen Wayne Avery; one daughter, Barbara Gordon of Lexington; two step-daughters, Charlene Austin of Fleetwood and Marlene Wilson of Boone, two brothers, John Avery of Jefferson and Kirk Avery of Florida; and one sister, Karen Solon of Virginia. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
