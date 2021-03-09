Phyllis Ann "Phyl" Younce Childers of Maggie Valley passed away on March 8, 2021, following an extended illness.
Phyllis was born on October 6, 1942, in West Jefferson, N.C., to Clara Parsons, also deceased, and Ray Von Younce who was killed in World War II when Phyl was 1 ½ years old. Following his marriage to her mother, Phyllis was adopted by James Harvey Blevins, who she called her "best buddy." Phyllis said she actually "picked" Harvey for her mother and introduced her to him. While growing up in West Jefferson, N.C., Phyllis also spent many months each year in Homestead, FL, with her grandparents. She loved fishing with her grandfather Parsons in the Florida Keys.
Phyllis attended East Carolina University, East Tennessee State University and Western Carolina University where she received BS and MA degrees in Business Administration. She began her professional career in 1966 as a Business Services instructor at Jackson County Industrial Education Center which is now Southwestern Community College. Her career path in the NC Community College System led her to Haywood Community College in 1973 when she was hired as Head of the Business Services instructional division. As an instructional administrator, Phyllis was also active in several statewide professional associations.
Following her retirement from HCC in 1986, Phyllis worked as a Master Facilitator and Associate Director for NC REAL Enterprises, a non-profit promoting entrepreneurship. Her responsibilities included working with educational institutions and community organizations in North Carolina and other states to conduct entrepreneurship development training courses and seminars for instructors and students.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her son, Von Hart, who died in 2006.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Charles Childers; granddaughter Shelly Hart Teague (Joshlyn Teague) of Waynesville; great grandchildren Austin, Maddie and Jonas Teague; granddaughter Shanna Hart of Cherokee; great granddaughter Makenzie Hart of Waynesville; step daughter Paulette Childers of Lake Junaluska; step daughter Debbie Childers Bryant of Greenville, SC; step granddaughter Elisha Bryant Leonard (Chris Leonard) of Greenville, SC; and step great grandchildren Brandon, Jeremy and Daniel Leonard.
The family extends sincere appreciation to Care Partners Solace and the Hospice Care team.
Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In honor of Jazz, her rescue kitty and devoted companion, Phyllis requested donations to Sarges Animal Rescue Foundation: PO Box 854, Waynesville, NC 28786.
The care of Mrs. Childers has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Home of Waynesville and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
