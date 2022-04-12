JEFFERSON — If you have been to the Ashe County Courthouse in the last few days, you might have noticed some blue pinwheels outside in the grass. April is Child Abuse Prevention month and members of the judiciary, Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Ashe County Department of Social Services, Guardian Ad Litem, Partnership of Ashe and the Blue Ridge Children’s Advocacy Center came together on Friday to plant pinwheels to bring awareness to child abuse situations that happen in the High Country.
“We are doing what we can do bring awareness to child abuse prevention. It really takes a team. It’s not one person from start to finish, it is a total team effort,” said Michelle Dix, Guardian ad Litem Supervisor for Ashe County.
Kim Barnes, with Partnership of Ashe, provided the signs and pinwheels that were planted in the grassy area near the courthouse steps.
Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell spoke about the importance of people coming forward and reaching out to the sheriff’s office, DSS or any of these children advocacy groups if they know about any instances of child abuse.
“What we have trouble with at the sheriff’s office is convincing people to call us and report it when they see child abuse. I try to remind everybody that when you call in these situations, you’re just giving us a tip. That’s a big thing for us. Our goal is to help every kid,” Howell said.
Judge William Brooks, who serves the 23rd Judicial District of Alleghany, Ashe, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, commended the many volunteers that do everything they can to help these children that are experiencing abusive situations.
“Anyone that serves as a Guardian ad Litem is truly the voice of the child. These are children that have begun their journeys through life in some of the most horrible conditions. When they come to court, they need a voice,” Brooks said. “You very unselfishly give your time to these minors without any compensation and without any glory and you should feel very proud of doing that.”
Selena Moretz, the director of the Blue Ridge Children’s Advocacy Center, said she hopes that by planting these pinwheels, it will make people in the community ask questions about what these volunteers and organizations do, and even become involved in advocating for children in Ashe County.
