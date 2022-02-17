Regina Bower Hall, 60, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away Tuesday morning, February 15th, at her home.
A memorial will be held in her honor at Big Ridge Community Church Friday, February 18th, 2022, from 12 to 1 pm followed by the funeral at 1pm with ministers Clayton Handy, Rickie Triplett, and Russell Sheets.
Regina was born in Ashe County on June 5, 1961 to the late Bobby and Betty Bower. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, and grandmother who will be greatly missed. She loved the Lord, and attended Glendale Springs Missionary Baptist Church and Big Ridge Community Church.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Hall of Jefferson; daughter, Miranda (Jason) Adams of Covington, TN; son, Ronnie “Allen” Hall, Jr. of Jefferson; and Caitlyn Hall of Laurel Springs; grandsons, Andrew Adams, Tyler Adams, and Jack Allen Lucas; brother, Charles Bower, sisters, Debbie Bard, Sharon Miller, and Colleen Bower; several nieces and nephews.
Potted flowers or donations will be accepted to Big Ridge Community Church, 2001 Bare Creek Road, Jefferson NC 28640. Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Hall family.
