Editors Note: This article contains interviews and other information from past editions of the Ashe Mountain Times and Jefferson Post.
ASHE COUNTY — There are some day's that just stick with a person. Sept. 11, 2001 was one of those days. Whether it was on the job site, sitting in traffic on your daily commute or dropping the kids off at school, anyone of proper age can recall exactly where they were when the news broke that America was under attack.
Sept. 11, 2021 will make twenty years since that devastating act of terror cost the lives of 2,977 individuals. Today we look back a at how Ashe County responded to the tragedy on that that fateful fall day, now twenty years past.
Two days following the attacks, the headline of the Sept. 13, 2001 edition of the Jefferson Post read "National Tragedies" touch Ashe County. According to the article, during a service at the United Methodist Church s woman began to cry, her cousin and her relative's husband had worked in the World Trade Center and her ex-husband had worked at the Pentagon. At the time she had not received word that they were safe. There was a sense of uncertainty of what lay ahead for both the county, and the nation at large. Locally, people prepared for the worst. According to the newspaper, the school superintendent at the time, Donnie Johnson, asked school resource officers to stop cars on school grounds and Governor Mike Easley put all NC National Guard units on standby. Meanwhile, Senator Richard Burr called the attacks an "act of war."
In downtown West Jefferson, local shop keepers displayed black ribbons as a show of respect for those lost. One local business owner — Angelina Cambre — noted that even her small shop had felt the affects of the attack.
"People we do business with are in those buildings. There are companies who's home offices are in the world trade centers," said Cambre.
The Jefferson Post would also run ads on "How to talk to your kids about the attacks on New York, D.C."
In the weeks to follow, Ashe County residents would band together to do their part for the nation. According to the the Sept. 18, 2001 edition of The Jefferson Post, Ashe County residents came out donate blood in support of emergency services in New York. According to the newspaper around 140 residents showed up to give blood and many having to rescheduled their appoints.
The Ashe County High School held a special memorial service in their gymnasium. An article about the event stated that "you could have heard a pin drop" as students made their way into the gym. A rendition of "God Bless America" was played as students reflected on the previous week's events.
As the years began to fade, Ashe County residents continue to remember those lost on Sept. 11. Each year, the community continues to hold memorial service honoring the first responders and victims of the tragedy, with Sept. 11, 2021 will be no different. This year, the Sept. 11 memorial event will be held at Ashe County Civic Center located at 962 Mt Jefferson Road in West Jefferson. The event will be held at 7 p.m., and is sponsored by the Ashe County Honor Guard and Ashe County Firefighters.
