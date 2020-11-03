Rev. William Evert Burchett

Rev. William Evert (Bill) Burchett, 102, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Sunday evening, November 1, 2020 at Forest Ridge Assisted Living Center.
A private graveside service with military rites will be held with the Rev. Kevin York officiating.
The body lay in state from 1:00 until 5:00pm on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel.
Rev. Burchett was born in Grayson County, VA on September 2, 1918 to the late Evert David and Elizabeth Rutterford Burchett. He served in the United States Army. He gave his heart to the Lord on February 27, 1939 at West Jefferson First Baptist Church. He was ordained to the gospel of ministry on October 11, 1953 at Friendly Grove Baptist Church. Bill was the pastor of several church here in Ashe County: Friendly Grove Baptist Church, Midway Baptist Church, Old Fields Baptist Church and Obids Baptist Church. Where ministry was a large part of his life, he did retire from Sprague Electric Mfg. Company. He was a loving and kind man; he will be missed by all.
He was also preceded in death by his wife of 75 years of marriage, Ethel Mae Harless Burchett; three sons, Jack Burchett, Richard Burchett and Dane Burchett.
Rev. Burchett is survived by two sisters, Irene Woodruff and Naida Chambers, both of Elkin; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; Ashe County granddaughters, Teresa Goodman and Brenda Everhart; a great-grandson, Tanner Goodman; a daughter he never had, Jean Taylor of West Jefferson also survive.
Memorials may be made to Friendly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 444 Buck Mountain Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or Forest Ridge Assisted Living, 151 Village Park Drive, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may give the family your condolences at our website boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.