Reverend Joseph Gordon Roland, better known as Joe, 82, of Warrensville, N.C., passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Ashe County, N.C., on June 14, 1938 to the late Ralph and Blanche Hartsoe Roland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert Roland.
Joe was a custom cabinet maker by trade, but liked nothing more than coming home and getting on the tractor to work on the farm. Otherwise, he could be found in his recliner enjoying his favorite hobby - watching Star Trek. He was a loving husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved the Lord most of all and passionately preached the gospel until his health prevented him from doing so.
Private funeral services were held at 11:00 am Friday, July 3, 2020 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by Minister David Lyalls and the Rev. William Greer. Burial followed in the Roland Family Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Louise Greer Roland and four children, Tim Roland and wife, Emily, of Asheville; Danny Roland and wife, Brenda, of Wilkesboro; Mike Roland and wife, Katrina, of Warrensville and Lisa Calhoun and husband, Randy, of Warrensville; one sister, Peggy Cheek and husband, Curtis, of West Jefferson, four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, Medi Home Hospice in West Jefferson, or the Roland Family Cemetery, c/o Lisa Calhoun, 2221 West Mill Creek Road, Warrensville, NC 28693.
