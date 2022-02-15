Mr. Richard Allen Howell, better known as Dickie, 79, of Conover, formerly of Ashe County passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Funeral services were held February 12, 2022 at 2:00pm at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Shepherd officiating. Burial followed in the Haw-Orchard Cemetery with military rites.
Mr. Howell was born in Harrisburg, PA on February 4, 1943 to the late Franklin Howard and Nonnie Osborne Howell. Dickie served in the United States Air Force. He carried the newspaper for many years for the Hickory Daily Record. He was a man who wasnt afraid of hard work. He believed that family always came first. He was a compassionate man who put others before himself. Dickie loved fishing, grilling, spending time with his son watching sports, family gatherings and his grandchildren. He and Shirley were blessed to have 55 years together but even that wasnt long enough. He was full of laughter and always telling jokes. He was a remarkable person to have known. He was always there for his children no matter what. He will truly be missed but he will never be forgotten.
Mr. Howell is survived by his wife, of 54 years of marriage, Shirley Barr Howell; a son, Allen Howell, of Conover; two daughters, April Chase (Adam), of Hudson and Amber Karr (Christopher), of Morganton; seven grandchildren, Mindy Good (Brandon), of Claremont, Joshua Chase (Tiffany), of Hickory, Dalton Chase (Jamie), of Lenoir, Brendan Chase, of Hudson, Madison Harden (Austin), of Conway, Greta Karr of Morganton and Alyssa Karr, of Charlotte; six great-grandchildren, Matthew Good, Madelynn Good, Ameia Chase, Alaina Chase, Aspen Parker and Nolan Chase; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or Lupus Foundation Charlotte Chapter, 4530 Park Road, Suite 302, Charlotte, NC 28209 or Haw-Orchard Cemetery.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
