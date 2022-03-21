Riley William Osborne, 82, of Warrensville, N.C., passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Osborne was born in Ashe County, North Carolina on January 4, 1940 to the late Arlie and Hettie Price Osborne. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Osborne and David Osborne as well as one sister, Mary Belle Strange. Riley retired from United Chemi-Con, he like to golf and loved his family very much.
Mr. Osborne is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth Richardson Osborne; three daughters, Cathy Finley and husband, Lundy of Lansing, Angie Key and husband, Frankie of Millers Creek and Sarah Roark and husband, Tony of West Jefferson; three brothers, Cline Osborne of Kannapolis, Raymond Osborne of Warrensville and Tommy Osborne of Denver; and one sister, Pam Neaves of West Jefferson. Five grandchildren, Tabetha Howell and husband Dave, Justin Finley and wife Amanda, Robbie Roark and wife, Amber, Chelsea Greer and husband, Matt, Jesslyn Conner and husband, Cory; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Lundy Finley, Minister Danny Miller, Elder Fred Richardson and Rev. Lloyd Day. Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery. Mr. Osborne will lie in state one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Badger Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Silas Creek Baptist Church or to New Bethel Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
