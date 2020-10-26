Robert A. Hanks, Jr., better known as Bob, 72, of Jefferson died on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Margate Health and Rehab Center.
Mr. Hanks was born in Ashe County on February 25, 1948 to the late Avery and Laura Maxine Griffitts Hanks. He enjoyed listening to gospel and bluegrass music. During his life he was able to visit every state except Alaska and Hawaii. Bob attended Bristol Baptist Church.
Private funeral services were held at 11:00 am, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Lloyd Day and the Rev. Keith Wagoner. Burial followed in Zion Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Hanks is survived by: his wife, Elaine Hanks; one step daughter, Lori Wilson and husband, William, of Jefferson; one sister, Rita Hanks of Lansing; one uncle, Gary Griffitts of Lansing also survive.
You may send a card of sympathy to the family at PO Box 1122, Jefferson, NC 28640 or online condolences may be sent and viewed at badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.