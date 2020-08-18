Robert Wayne Patrick, 60, of Ronda, N.C., passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home.
Robert was born October 25, 1959 in Cabarrus County to Wiley Drury and Sarah Faircloth Patrick. He was a member of Beaver Creek Baptist Church in Ashe County.
He enjoyed the outdoors; working on cars and big trucks. Robert liked spending time with his grandchildren and riding the four wheeler with them. He was always helping others when they needed it. Mr. Patrick was preceded in death by his son, Robert Brandon Patrick; and sister, Jenny Virginia Salmons.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Patrick of Ronda; daughter, Keisha Patrick Redondo-Gonzelaz and spouse, Omar, of Texas; his parents, Wiley and Sarah Patrick of West Jefferson; sisters, Brenda Jones of West Jefferson, Sandi Hoag of Purlear, Teresa Patrick and spouse, Kenneth, of West Jefferson; grandchildren, Brandon Akon R-Patrick and Keshia Carolina R-Patrick, both of Texas.
Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Beaver Creek Baptist Church in Ashe County with the Rev. Johnny Goodman officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family at 132 Buckhorn Lane, Ronda, NC 28670. Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.