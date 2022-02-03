Mr. Ronald Eugene Jones, better known as “Ronnie”, 61, of Johnson City, formerly of Ashe County, N.C., passed away Monday morning, January 31, 2022 at Christian Assisted Living Center in Johnson City, TN.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 am at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in the Haw-Orchard Cemetery in Mouth of Wilson, VA
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 am; one hour prior to the funeral service.
Mr. Jones was born in Marion, VA on July 30, 1960 to the late Willard Eugene Jones and Ruth “Jerry” Wyatt Brown. Ronnie was the State Champion in Wrestling, when he was in the eighth grade. He was very proud of this accomplishment. He served in the United States Army. He was one of eight children and had a very loving family. He was always very special to each of them.
He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dana Testerman Bratton and Janice Karen Testerman.
Mr. Jones is survived by: two brothers, Allen Jones (Sharon), of Jefferson and Randy Testerman (Terri) of Wilkesboro; three sisters, Brenda Jones, of Jefferson, Donna Outen (Mark), of West Jefferson and Jennifer Walters (Jody), of West Jefferson; six nieces, six nephews, three great-nieces and four great-nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, 500 Washington Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37604-5518.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
