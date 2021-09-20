JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Sheriff's Office will be hosting the Roof Top Cops event on Thursday, Sept. 23. This annual fundraiser will be held in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and will help raise funds for children suffering from cancer in Ashe County.
The event will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hardee's located at 799 East Main Street in Jefferson. The Lonesome Willow band will perform from 4-7 p.m.
The goal of the event is to have law enforcement from local, state and federal agencies on top of the building in 2-4 hour blocks throughout the day. For those who cannot make it to the event, Hardee's will be collecting money all week. All money raised will benefit the families of Aaron Collier, MaKenna Matkins and others.
For more information call the contact the Ashe County Sheriff's Office at (336) 846-5633.
