JEFFERSON — Motorist traveling along East Main Street in Jefferson may have witnessed a peculiar sight on Sept. 23 — cops on the roof of the local Hardee's. The officers on the scene, however, were not responding to a criminal disturbance, but rather answering the call in the fight against childhood cancer.
Modeled after the statewide Cops on Top campaign which raises money for the Special Olympics, the Rooftops Cops event provides a means for Ashe County law enforcement to directly impact local children suffering from cancer. The day's festivities marked the first time local law enforcement have held this event.
"They have what they call Cops on Top, which me and my wife have been a part of for the Special Olympics and we wanted something that was directly effective for Ashe County," said Ashe County Sheriff, Phil Howell. "We've seen probably two to three kids each year that has got some kind of cancer, so starting this year — we'll do this every year starting in September — we're going to try to raise money for those families."
Beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, around 40 officers representing a variety of different agencies did their part to raise awareness by taking a 2-4 hours shifts on top of Hardee's throughout the day. The sight caught the eye of the restaurant's patrons and passersby, who in turn made donations to their cause.
Law enforcement agencies involved in the fundraiser included the Ashe County Sheriff's Office, West Jefferson Police Department, Jefferson Police Department, NC Highway Patrol, NC State Parks, U.S. Marshal Service, the State Bureau of Investigation and local probations officers.
"I think it's a good thing, my sister just got diagnosed with stage four cancer," said deputy Nick Johnson, one of the officer's participating event. "I think it's good that people are willing to donate money to those let fortunate than themselves."
While the cops took to the roof, Hardee's employee's took to the parking lot, waving in cars and collecting donations from the Ashe residents. Employee's also donned their favorite super hero attire and greeted kids visiting the restaurant. Aside from Hardee's, several area businesses made donations to the fundraiser.
"The response has been really great. This community is alway great, anytime there's a cause people are always behind it," said Hardee's manager Renee Taylor, who spent the morning collecting donations. "Local businesses have donated not only financially, but baskets, and baked goods and all kinds of goodies."
Likewise, Hardee's general manager Alicia Roark noted the outpouring of support the fundraiser had received from the Ashe County community.
"It's awesome. I haven't ever heard of cops on the roof before, but we've had an amazing response so far. We're blessed to live in a community that gives, we're just overwhelmed," Roark said. "I'am thankful to live in a community that gives back to their fellow man. I'm honored, and I'm glad the Sheriff's Office included us."
On top of collecting donations, the event featured live performances from Glen Sullivan, the Lonesome Willow String Band and more, as well as a raffle that included big prizes such as tickets to see the Carolina Panthers.
Law enforcement remained on the roof until 7 p.m. that evening, around that time it was announced that more than $10,000 had been raised for Ashe County children.
"I really didn't have a goal for this time, I didn't really know what to expect. But, my expectation was maybe two to three thousand dollars, just to help out the families," Sheriff Howell said. "For us to surpass $10,000 is just beyond what I would have ever imagined Ashe County would have given today and it's pretty special. And I hope that everybody knows and understands that every bit of this money is going to be split up individually and given to those two families who are dealing with it right now."
Those still wishing to donate to the fundraiser can do so until Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Hardee's restaurant located at 799 East Main Street in Jefferson.
For more information about this event visit the Ashe County Sheriff's Office on social media at www.facebook.com/ashesheriff.
