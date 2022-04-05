JEFFERSON — Ashe Crossfit partnered with Ashe County Parks and Recreation for a special heart-healthy fundraiser at the end of February where children and adults jumped onto row machines at Family Central for a good cause. For each $10 donation, adults would row 500 meters and children would row 250 meters.
At the end of the day on Feb. 26, the Row Your Heart Out fundraiser ended up bringing in $2,550 for the Ashe County Heart Association.
“In addition to the money raised, as important as our heart is, we wanted to raise awareness on how to take care of it,” said Maggie Birdsell, who co-owns Ashe Crossfit with her husband Travis.
Maggie said that they were able to do this fundraiser in a smaller role last year due to COVID-19, but were glad to be able to make it a bigger deal this year.
“We had family members and local businesses help sponsor the rowers. From 8 a.m. until about 1 p.m., we had rowers rowing,” Maggie said.
Travis had so many donations in his name that he ended up rowing a half-marathon, according to his wife.
Ashe Crossfit used this event and last year’s event as a way to help raise money for the Ashe Heart Association that they lost by not being able to hold some of their annual events such as the Heart Breakfast.
“We knew last year that restaurants were really being hit hard and the Heart Association in conjunction with the hospital had put on fundraisers with local restaurants and they were not able to do that. So we wanted to jump in and use it as an opportunity to promote heart health and exercise but also help fundraise since they weren’t able to fundraise through restaurants,” Maggie said. “It has been a good partnership and we have been excited to do that.”
