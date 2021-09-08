Ruby Jean Trivette Gowings, 83 of Hiddenite went to be with her heavenly Father on Monday, September 6, 2021.
Ruby was born April 13, 1938, to the late Robert Edgar and Ella Mae Trivette in Ashe County, N.C. Ruby was a faithful member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church for over 45 years where she served as a Sunday School teacher.
Ruby will always be remembered for greeting everyone with her beautiful, sweet smile and for her mighty faith and trust in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She endured the loss of her mother at a young age as well as three of her four children but never lost her joy in the Lord. When asked how she was able to survive such great loss, she always gave God the credit for giving her the strength to continue and would encourage others to depend on Him, because He will never leave you or forsake you. She was the most loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and always gladly put other's needs before her own. Ruby was employed by the Alexander County Clerk of Court's Office for over 20 years. She loved her job but retired early to help care for her daughter and grandchildren during her daughter's illness.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Billy Gowings Jr. and daughters Linda Kim Gowings and Pamela Kay Gowings Meade; brothers Roy Trivette and Ray Trivette and stepmother Mayme Jordan Trivette.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her loving husband of 62 years, Bill Gowings of Hiddenite, a daughter Amy Gowings Johnson and husband Rentz, of Conover and grandchildren Brax Meade and wife Brittany, Chloe Meade, Cooper Johnson, Ruby-Kate Johnson, Evie Johnson and Chandler Johnson and wife Brooke, and a nephew Jonathan Gale Trivette.
Due to the recent increase in Covid infections, Mrs. Gowings will lie in state at the East Taylorsville Baptist Church in the Jennings Building from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm on Friday, September 10, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens located at 3470 US-221, Crumpler, NC 28617. Officiating will be Rev. Chris Meade and Rev. Kevin White. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alexander Hospice at 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681 or East Taylorsville Baptist Church Building Fund at 664 1st Ave Dr SE Taylorsville, NC 28681.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.
Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com
