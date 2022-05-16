JEFFERSON - On May 3, 2022, U.S. Marshals Service and the Ashe County Sheriff's Office combined a task force of local, state, and federal law enforcement who fanned out across the county to check in on all local registered sex offenders. This operation resulted in the arrest of Charles L. Ruland, 65, of West Jefferson, who was residing too close to an elementary school.
The teams consisted of the U.S. Marshals Service, Ashe County Sheriff's Office, N.C. State Probation Officers, West Jefferson P.D. and Jefferson P.D. In Ashe County, there are a total of 43 registered sex offenders who get regularly checked by sheriff's office staff.
Every year the Ashe County Sheriff's Office partners up with local and federal law enforcement agencies to conduct compliance checks with the sex offenders registered in Ashe county to make sure they comply with court orders and live where they are registered.
Out of 43 registered offenders in Ashe County, Ruland was arrested with violations. Ongoing investigations are currently underway for three additional registrants. Detective Mike Reynolds, the sheriff's office staff, and local agencies do a great job ensuring the offenders are in compliance, and the county is safe.
Ruland is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
