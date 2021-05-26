WEST JEFFERSON — The smell of black powered lingered in the air on Saturday, May 22, as Saloon Studio’s kicked off their 2021 season with Frontier Days, an Old West event held in the heart of the High Country.
The event was held in a model Wild West town nestled in the mountains of Ashe County and featured historic trades such as blacksmithing, flint knapping and tintype photography. Cowboy reenactors dressed in authentic attire walked the streets, explaining to visitors what life in the Old West would have been like.
One of the main draws to the event were several Old West gunfight reenactments — some of which were based on actual events — that took place throughout the day.
Visitor’s to Saloon Studio’s lined the wooden sidewalks of the Old West town to watch the gunslingers battle it out during the mock-gunfights which would end with plums of gray smoke in the air, cowboys lying in the street and applause from the crowd.
Other Frontier Day activities included a “Guns of the Old West” presentations, interpretation of 19th century medicinal herbs and medicine, as well as weaving demonstrations.
Spectators were also able to grab food from the Boondocks Chuck Wagon while they took in the sights and sounds of the 19th century America.
Being unable to host the event in 2020 due to COVID-19 regulations, Saloon Studio’s owner Mike Jones said he is pleased with the way this year’s event turned out.
“I’m very happy with it. We did one the year before last and not that many people came so I’m thinking I didn’t get the word out. But, this year I’m very happy with the turn out. I think it’s great,” said Jones “I think people are ready to get outside now and go have some fun.”
The day drew to a close with the performance of traditional cowboy tunes sung by Andy Johnson.
Saloon Studio’s next event will occur on May 29, with live performances by Shoot to Thrill an all female AC/DC cover band and Tres Cerveza a ZZ Top cover band. Gates open at 3 p.m. with tickets ranging from $25-$50.
For more information about this event visit the Saloon Studio’s website at saloonstudioslive.com/ or call (336) 877-2374. Saloon Studios is located at 313 Old West Road, West Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.