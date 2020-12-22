JEFFERSON — The holidays are a time where people gather and give thanks for the blessings in their life. However, many people around our area are unable to express the gratefulness for their loved ones due to poverty and low-income stakes. The Salvation Army created the Red Kettle Program so that individuals and groups can volunteer to ring a bell in order to raise money for those who are less fortunate. Ringing a bell this holiday season can help save lives around the community.
Many lives are impacted by the Red Kettle. Created in 1891, Joseph McFee became distraught at the lack of food in the lower income community. He went outside with a pot and a sign that read “Keep the Pot Boiling” and soon, the money rang in and he was able to allow society to stay warm and full that Christmas season.
With COVID-19 making its way throughout the country, the Salvation Army created a virtual ringing program where individuals can create an online fundraising campaign to raise money for the Red Kettle. In order to virtually ring, you must create a page introducing your fundraiser and what the Red Kettle means to you. Social media also plays a big role as it’s how you spread the word to friends and family on your ringing. Giving back during this time is a key aspect in fulfilling donation goals.
“Because of COVID-19, we are seeing many more clients this year, mainly with electric and heating needs,” stated Stacie Healy, the service center director of the Salvation Army of the High Country. “To give is much more meaningful because everybody, even clients who normally give are suffering as well this year.”
In Ashe County, the leading way to donate is through the Salvation Army Family Store located in Jefferson; 75 percent of the money that comes in goes back to the community.
“We help pay electric bills, water bills, for food, clothing and there is also a homeless shelter in Boone that we help,” said Ashlee Holman, an employee at the Jefferson Salvation Army.
Bell ringers have set up post in Boone, Wilkesboro, Hickory and many other towns throughout the High Country. Organization officials said they need volunteers or donations today to help those in need this Christmas.
For more information on the Salvation Army Bell Ringers, contact the Salvation Army of the High Country at (828) 322-8061.
To donate or volunteer, visit registertoring.com or visit The Salvation Army Family Store of Ashe county at 753 E Main St., Jefferson.
