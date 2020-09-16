The Boone-based international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse is responding to wildfires in the West Coast as thousands of families return to find their homes destroyed.
The organization’s volunteers are on the ground in Santa Cruz, Calif., helping impacted communities sift through the ashes — searching for anything that may have survived the flames. A team of disaster response specialists is also working with local officials and church partners in Medford, Oregon. As soon as local authorities provide necessary clearance, volunteers will begin helping families start to recover.
The international Christian relief organization deployed a Disaster Relief Unit stocked with critical relief supplies from its West Coast Ministry Center in Fullerton, Calif., to aid Santa Cruz-area families. As millions of acres continue to burn, Samaritan’s Purse is launching a second response in Oregon.
“Please join me in praying for West Coast families as they endure these devastating wildfires,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “We want to come alongside them during this difficult time, helping them salvage their personal belongings while reminding them of the hope found only in Jesus Christ.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.