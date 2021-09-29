Mr. Samuel Allen Piercy, 79, passed peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from complications. of Diabetes.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 1:00pm at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Will Heyward officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm on Sunday; one hour prior to the memorial service.
He is survived by his wife, Joan M. Piercy; his brother, Bill Piercy and wife, Kathy; a daughter, April L. Piercy and Billy Moxley; a son, Bryan E. Roller and wife, Leah; nine grandchildren: Steven, Drew, Chrissy, Adam, Abby, Andrew, Haley, Lauren and Nathan; a great-granddaughter, Aurora and another great grandchild on the way.
Sam was predeceased by his father, Samuel E. Piercy and his mother, Lois T. Piercy; a son, Chadd M. Piercy, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sam was a graduate of Virginia Tech, where he ran on the cross country and track team. He was a Chemical Engineer for DuPont and a former Assistant Soccer Coach at Ashe County High School. He was also a member of Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.