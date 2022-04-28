Sara Henry McLaurin Bacon went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2022 at her home in West Jefferson, NC.
She was born July 25, 1939 in Wadesboro, NC to her loving parents and late residents of West Jefferson, Jim and Sara Henry McLaurin.
Sara is survived by, two daughters, Jan Childers of Monroe, GA and Ann Harris of Greenwood, SC; four grandchildren and one great grandchild; as well as her two sisters, Martha Kincaid of Deep Gap and Mary Margaret McLaurin of Cary, NC.
The McLaurin family moved to West Jefferson in 1941. Sara graduated From Beaver Creek High School in 1957 with her beloved graduating class, many of whom she remained friends with her entire life. The annual Labor Day weekend reunion was always a highlight of her year.
Sara spent most of her adult life in metro Atlanta, but she always kept her roots in the Carolina’s as demonstrated by a career as a sales person for Winston Salem’s Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company for over thirty years until her retirement. She was one of the very first women the company hired in that capacity and very quickly rose to the top of her sales team. Later, she was a city councilwoman and vice mayor for the city of Loganville, Georgia. She loved and served the community there before eventually returning to her hometown of West Jefferson.
Sara will always be remembered as a quintessential southern belle. Her hair was always done. Her makeup was just right with jewelry to match, and she was ready to smile at and make conversation with anyone. Her spirit was bright and her energy level was high! She loved to sing in the church choir and hit the highest notes from the soprano section. She loved her family, the mountains, and social outings.
Gatherings in the mountains and afar will never be the same without her.
The Celebration of Sara’s life will be held at Midway Baptist Church in the fellowship hall at 11:30am on Saturday April 30, 2022. Lunch will be served.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations in her honor to go toward a granite bench to be placed at Pisgah Heights overlooking Elk Shoals, a place that was near and dear to Sara’s heart. Donations can be given at https://gofund.me/af8799b8
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
