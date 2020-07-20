Sarah Janette Lail Greene, 78, of Todd, N.C., died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Greene was born March 29, 1942 in Ashe County, N.C., to the late James and Ardna Howell Lail. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Greene; son, Robert Greene; and brother, James Lail. Mrs. Greene was always the rock for her family, she loved taking care of her son and grandchildren. Her hobbies were riding horses and crafting.
Graveside services were held 3:00 PM Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Fred Houck.
Mrs. Greene is survived by, her sister, Linda Spillane of Todd; brother, Gilbert Lail of Todd; grandchildren, Hunter, Caleb and Chloe Greene; niece, Lydia Lail; and nephew, James Hardin.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
