WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Arts Council welcomes singer and guitarist Scott Miller to the Ashe Arts Center on Thursday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. Seating is general admission in the gallery of the Arts Center and tickets are $20 Adults and $5 students. Tickets are available at www.ashcountyarts.org and will be available at the door starting at 6:30 p.m. night of the concert.
Recently inducted to the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame, fiery roots-rock singer/songwriter Scott Miller returned to his native Virginia to tend the family farm while continuing to release and perform new music informed by that rural area, history and Appalachia. “Miller combines the emotional honesty and intelligence of a singer/songwriter with the swagger and enthusiasm of a rock & roller… a gifted and eclectic solo artist.” (AllMusic.com). Scott was recently on tour with Patty Griffin, Robbie Fulks, Paul Thorn, Robin and Linda Williams, and American Aquarium.
Scott Miller recently released album Ladies Auxiliary, with themes running throughout the songs which illustrate Miller’s observations and appreciation for the common man (and woman), the music and characters of his native Appalachia. His talent for clever storytelling in song creates familiar everyday characters that deals with common everyday problems and our collective successes.
The Ashe Arts Center COVID policies include asking patrons to wear a mask. All patrons must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with photo ID. Or Proof of a negative lab-conducted COVID-19 test taken and dated within 72 hours of the performance with photo ID. Minors 12-17 may show proof of vaccination or negative test without ID.
For more information, please contact us at info@ashecountyarts.org or call us at (336) 846-2787.
