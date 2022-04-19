Mrs. Selma Viola Osborne Mullis, 67, of Valdese, N.C., passed away peacefully on January 1, 2022 at UNC-BR Morganton, after a short battle with cancer.
Selma was born on September 16, 1954 in Ashe County to Haskell Osborne and the late Herman E. Osborne. She spent her last years assisting the elderly so they could remain at home. Selma enjoyed watching professional football, basketball and race car driving, but most of all she had accepted the Lord and was ready to go home. Selma will be laid to rest at the Haw Orchard Cemetery near Rugby, VA.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Mullis; a son, Jonathan Milton Bell; a sister, Sandra O. Spencer; three nephews and one niece.
Survivors include her mother, Haskell Osborne of Lansing; brother, Reid Osborne (Faye) of Lansing; sister, Karen O. Riddle (Harold) of West Jefferson; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her family of friends in Valdese, who cared for her during her illness.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.at the Haw Orchard Cemetery in Mouth of Wilson, VA with Rev. Tom Graybill officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Mullis family.
