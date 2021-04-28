9 p.m.: The Watauga County Sheriff's Office confirmed the names of the two officers who received gunshot wounds at the beginning of the situation. Sergeant Chris Ward died after being flown to John City Medical Center, while K-9 Deputy Logan Fox remains on the scene. His condition is unknown at the time.
The names and conditions of any civilians are also unknown at this time, according to law enforcement.
“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” said Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”
Law enforcement agencies supporting the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department at the scene include: Appalachian State University’s Police, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Beech Mountain Police, Blowing Rock Police, Boone Police, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police, Morganton Public Safety, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, West Jefferson Police and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooter remains active on scene, barricaded in a section of the home. The shooter periodically fires the weapon in the direction of officers.
8:24 p.m.: The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association announced the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, including four chaplains and a Mobile Ministry Center, had been sent to support law enforcement.
5:15 p.m.: According to the Watauga High School Booster Club, the Pioneers softball team are playing their game against Alexander Center in honor of local law enforcement. The two teams held a moment of silence and prayed together before the game.
4 p.m.: The Watauga County Sheriff's Office gave the following statement: On April 28 at 9:44 a.m., the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a welfare check at 553 Hardaman Circle in Boone because the homeowner and his family did not attend work or respond to telephone calls.
Deputies entered the residence after discovering all vehicles belonging to the residents were on the property.
Upon entering the home, deputies received gunfire from an unknown individual within the residence. Two deputies received gunshot wounds. One deputy was extracted from the location and has been flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. The other deputy remains on the scene. The condition of the deputy on scene remains unknown at this time.
The shooter remains active on scene, barricaded in a section of the home. The shooter periodically fires the weapon in the direction of officers.
Law enforcement currently has the home surrounded and has evacuated nearby residents.
3:54 p.m.: Major Kelly Redmond of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office confirmed two law enforcement officers have been injured in the situation, which is still active.
3:50 p.m.: Congresswoman Virginia Foxx (R–District 5) tweeted out around 3:50 p.m that her prayers were with the entire Watauga County's Sheriff Department.
"These brave men and women put their lives on the line to protect us, and they deserve our profound gratitude every day," Foxx tweeted.
Rep. Ray Pickett (R–Blowing Rock) and Sen. Deanna Ballard (R–Watauga) also gave statements. Ballard stated on Twitter that her thoughts were with the law enforcement and families involved. Pickett also said his thoughts and prayers were with the sheriff's department and their families.
3:31 p.m.: The Elkin Fire Department posted the following message to social media: "Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office. #onefamily."
3:17 p.m.: The Hickory Police Department, Wilkes County Sheriff's Office, Catawba Emergency Services, Caldwell County SWAT, the U.S. Marshals Service and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation could be seen on scene.
1:20 p.m.: A helicopter is on scene. N.C. State Highway Patrol, Watauga County Sheriff's Office and Blowing Rock Police could be seen on scene.
1 p.m.: Boone Police tweeted at 1 p.m. that the department is assisting the Watauga County's Sheriff's Office in the Brown's Chapel area of Watauga County with an ongoing stand-off.
12:52 p.m.: Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell posted on Facebook at 12:52 p.m. that if people could "take 30 seconds right where you stand, pray for Watauga County Sheriff's Office, Ashe Sheriff's Office and all responding (law enforcement officers), medics and fire. We need every single one."
12:30 p.m.: Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell said the Ashe County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the situation and sent a specialized recovery vehicle to the scene as support. Rob Hudspeth, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System's senior vice president for system advancement, said Watauga Medical Center has the Emergency Preparedness Protocol in place if needed.
12:15 p.m.: At the recommendation of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office out of an "abundance of caution," Mountain Pathways Montessori School — located on Howard's Creek Road — is on a school-wide soft lockdown, according to Pathways Director Lindsey Holderfield. Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said based on what he has been told, they believe there is no direct threat to schools. He said WCS students are not in school today, but there are some school activities.
A soft lockdown is when all children and staff are inside the buildings, will stay away from doors and window, and all exterior doors and windows are locked. Holderfield said in the email that children are not notified of the cause and continue their day normally inside.
11:43 a.m.: Watauga Rescue were dispatched to the scene at Browns Chapel Road for "staging" around 11:43 a.m.
11:30 a.m.: App State Police Chief Andy Stephenson said his department had personnel assisting the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
11:25 a.m.: A law enforcement-related situation is currently taking place in the area of Browns Chapel Road and Hardaman Circle. The public is warned to stay away, according to Watauga County Communications telecommunicator Melissa Harmon. According to scanner traffic, off duty personnel were advised to respond to their stations. Scanner traffic also indicated that landing zones were being set up in the area.
11:19 a.m.: Watauga County Emergency Services posted to social media that all residents in the area of Hardaman Circle area should shelter in place and "remain in your home with doors and windows closed."
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.
